Sophisticated 'Permission' is a sexy, brainy alternative for this Valentine's Day

Director Brian Crano's charming script nails the specificity of each of its characters and their dialogue; it never seems like a screenplay written by a single person. Instead, each interaction between couples, lovers and friends feels like an authentic conversation. But Crano isn't content to let his writing or even the talented cast do all the work; he pays a lot of attention to how each shot is framed, capturing these people and their city in impeccable, loving detail.