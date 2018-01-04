'Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel' ineptly parodies superheroes

The problem with the campy superhero spoof “Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel” isn’t its silliness. It’s that it is a master class in how not to make a film, beginning with lessons in writing an unfunny script, leaving foundation makeup visible on actors’ faces and sound editing that overemphasizes a bland score. Despite good intentions, a positive message and gay lead, it couldn’t save a kitten stuck in a tree.

In the follow-up to 2004’s “Surge of Power: The Stuff of Heroes,” the super villain Metal Master (co-writer John T. Venturini) is out of prison and ready to wreak havoc again, even if he’s been demoted to the rank of henchman for big baddie Augur (Eric Roberts). Surge (co-writer and executive producer Vincent J. Roth) finds Metal Master in Las Vegas, where it’s up to our hero to stop him. A trio of college students, including a young fan of Surge (Sean Rogers), joins him in the fight.

With dozens of cameos including Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) and Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”), “Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel” demonstrates its love for sci-fi and superheroes. Unfortunately, there’s less affection for — and knowledge of — filmmaking basics, making it more likely to alienate genre fans than excite them.

‘Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel’

Rated: PG-13, for some suggestive material

Running time: I hour, 30 minutes

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood

