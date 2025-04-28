Rupert Grint ‘slightly’ reveals the birth of his second daughter with Georgia Groome

Rupert Grint is now the father of two girls, he revealed Sunday on social media.

Rupert Grint, you sneaky little Weasley! The “Harry Potter” star and partner Georgia Groome have welcomed a second baby.

“‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint ... A 10/10 baby (so far),” Papa Grint wrote Sunday in an Instagram caption accompanying a shot of the new baby. Though the photo cuts off the top half of the cardigan-clad baby’s face, presumably for privacy reasons, her name can be seen boldly emblazoned — in gold, of course — on her plain white onesie.

The former child star also included a shout-out to their obstetrician for “always delivering.”

“Delivering Goldie and Wednesday has been a privilege for me,” Dr. Alex Digesu wrote Monday in comments. “You are such a wonderful couple and a beautiful family. Being your obstetrician and looking after Georgia during both pregnancy has been an enjoyable and unforgettable journey. Impossible to forget you all! Congratulations and a big hug.”

Goldie joins her big sister Wednesday Grint, who was born in May 2020.

Though paparazzi captured images of Groome when she was pregnant in 2020, the British actor appears to have avoided that exposure this time around, making Goldie’s arrival a bigger surprise than it might have been.