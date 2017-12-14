ENTERTAINMENT MOVIES
Review

Less would have been more in over-the-top 'The Thousand Faces of Dunjia'

H.P. Lovecraft meets the Three Stooges (by way of “Men in Black”) courtesy of “The Thousand Faces of Dunjia,” an insanely over-the-top live-action cartoon of a sci-fi-fantasy martial arts adventure.

The Chinese import, set in a non-specific place in time, concerns the efforts of the supernaturally gifted Wuyin Clan to get their hands on a powerful cosmic device to defeat alien enemies from “beyond the sky.”

They’re both assisted and hampered in their efforts by Dao (Aarif Lee), a gung-ho but somewhat dim-witted police recruit who gradually becomes schooled in the fine art of dealing with bug-eyed monster fish and sultry shape-shifters (the latter sweetly played by Dongyu Zhou).

A collaboration between respected director Yuen Wo Ping, whose talents as a skilled action choreographer are memorably on display in “The Matrix” trilogy and Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” films; and commercially successful Hong Kong filmmaker Tsui Hark, who penned the unapologetically madcap script, the CG-drenched production could never be accused of being standard issue wuxia.

Still, over the course of almost two hours, all the amped-up visual effects and slapstick silliness can become awfully exhausting, making a hinted-at sequel ultimately feel like a threat.

“Dunjia” could have easily sufficed with a few hundred fewer faces.

-------------

‘The Thousand Faces of Dunjia’

In Mandarin with English subtitles

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 52 minutes

Playing: AMC Santa Anita 16, Arcadia; AMC Atlantic Times Square, Monterey Park; AMC Puente Hills 20, City of Industry

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

calendar@latimes.com

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
74°