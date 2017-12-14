Less would have been more in over-the-top 'The Thousand Faces of Dunjia'

H.P. Lovecraft meets the Three Stooges (by way of “Men in Black”) courtesy of “The Thousand Faces of Dunjia,” an insanely over-the-top live-action cartoon of a sci-fi-fantasy martial arts adventure.

The Chinese import, set in a non-specific place in time, concerns the efforts of the supernaturally gifted Wuyin Clan to get their hands on a powerful cosmic device to defeat alien enemies from “beyond the sky.”

They’re both assisted and hampered in their efforts by Dao (Aarif Lee), a gung-ho but somewhat dim-witted police recruit who gradually becomes schooled in the fine art of dealing with bug-eyed monster fish and sultry shape-shifters (the latter sweetly played by Dongyu Zhou).

A collaboration between respected director Yuen Wo Ping, whose talents as a skilled action choreographer are memorably on display in “The Matrix” trilogy and Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” films; and commercially successful Hong Kong filmmaker Tsui Hark, who penned the unapologetically madcap script, the CG-drenched production could never be accused of being standard issue wuxia.

Still, over the course of almost two hours, all the amped-up visual effects and slapstick silliness can become awfully exhausting, making a hinted-at sequel ultimately feel like a threat.

“Dunjia” could have easily sufficed with a few hundred fewer faces.

-------------

‘The Thousand Faces of Dunjia’

In Mandarin with English subtitles

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 52 minutes

Playing: AMC Santa Anita 16, Arcadia; AMC Atlantic Times Square, Monterey Park; AMC Puente Hills 20, City of Industry

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." CAPTION John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." CAPTION Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." CAPTION Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3."

calendar@latimes.com