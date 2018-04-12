'Wildling' offers a darker, artier take on a classic Hollywood premise: the misunderstood teen

At its best, "Wildling" is very smart about how we humans like to compare ourselves to animals — from the names of our sports teams to the way we describe the feeling of cutting loose. Böhm and his co-writer Florian Eder find some satirical potential in the way Anna's new guardian (played by Liv Tyler) shrugs off a lot of her strange behavior as the wacky antics of a typical, hormonal teen.