Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett pull off an enjoyable, low-fizz heist in 'Ocean's 8'

Instead, Debbie renews her ties with nightclub owner Lou (Blanchett, rocking peroxide-blond bangs and aviator shades), who used to be her confidante and partner, in possibly more than one sense. (I’m speculating, based on the effortless crackle and bittersweet undertow of Bullock and Blanchett’s chemistry.) If Debbie is the mastermind — she plotted out the entire Met Gala job behind bars — then Lou is her designated task rabbit, the one who will iron out the wrinkles in her scheme and help assemble the crack team they need to pull it off.