Miscast 'Overboard' remake retains much of original's sexism

The one thing they do get right in the remake is liken the outlandish amnesia tale to the melodramatic telenovelas that are constantly watched in the kitchen of the pizza shop where Kate (Faris), a single mom of three girls, delivers pizzas. Her second job is cleaning carpets, which is how she encounters the vain, wealthy party boy Leonardo (Derbez) — the son of the third richest man in the world — yachting off the coast of Oregon. The two get into a spat, Kate is tossed in the sea with her carpet steamer, and she's got enough motivation to enact some revenge when Leonardo washes ashore with no memory of who he is.