Review: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively pair for the fun and kitschy 'Simple Favor'

Golding slides easily into his role as bewildered but easily distracted husband Sean. “A Simple Favor” proves his performance in “Crazy Rich Asians” wasn't a fluke — Golding's got the goods, especially when it comes to playing dashing charmers at the mercy of overbearing women. A stellar supporting cast buoys the duo of Kendrick and Lively, including Bashir Salahuddin as a suspicious detective; Rupert Friend as Emily's boss, the severe fashion designer Dennis Nylon; and Linda Cardellini as a tortured artist who knew Emily back in the day (and painted a truly outré portrait that hangs in their home). But the film wouldn't work without the one-two punch of Kendrick and Lively, stepping into roles that play on their personas while allowing them to color outside the lines.