Review: Internet-generated ‘Slender Man’ is anything but scary

That's the problem with a Slender Man horror movie — there are no rules, because there is no mythology. The character was invented in a 2009 Photoshop contest by Eric Knudsen, a.k.a. Victor Surge, and crowd-sourced stories and viral videos hunting for Slender Man have invented the lore. In “Slender Man,” we don't know anything about him, or what to fear, and the film doesn't fill that in. All we know is he likes lurking in the woods and strangling young girls with his long, treelike fingers — and yet somehow he also has the ability to Facetime menacingly.