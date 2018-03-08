Murder, mayhem, mobile homes and the return of Dollface in 'The Strangers: Prey at Night'

Roberts' sequel amps up the unease by beginning with the tagline, "Based on true events." But it's unclear what real-life story it's based on, other than its inspiration by "The Strangers," which also made the same claim. "The Strangers: Prey at Night" not only follows in the original film's footsteps, but those tread by France's "Them" and a variety of other home-invasion films. There's little that feels fresh here, with genre tropes and tricks appearing throughout, though fans may be too terrified to care.