'Super Troopers 2': Has it aged, or have we?

However, the Canadians get it the worst. Broken Lizard takes a page from Kevin Smith's book and uses Canada as the country "safe" enough to pillory with national stereotypes and horrible accents. If it were any other country, the film would be boycotted. But even before the bad French accents are trotted out, it's almost impossible to decipher the language of "Super Troopers 2," a rapid-fire jumble of groan-worthy puns, vulgarities and insults, delivered with the highest level of sarcasm — with the exception of Heffernan, who remains fully committed to inhabiting the antagonist Farva, and the only performer worth watching.