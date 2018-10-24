Review: Luca Guadagnino's 'Suspiria' remake casts a powerfully brutal, sorrowful spell

Guadagnino, who has said he wanted to remake “Suspiria” since he first saw it more than 30 years ago, signals both his reverence and his seriousness by departing from it in every way imaginable — visually, sonically, dramatically, emotionally. He has drained away the bright, lurid colors and most of the scares, and crowded the story with historical and political detail. Notably, too, he has muted the swooning eroticism of his earlier triumphs, “Call Me by Your Name” (2017) and “I Am Love” (2010), and slowed the story’s pulse to a steady, narcotic drip. This “Suspiria” takes its time creeping into your veins.