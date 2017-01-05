Terrence Malick's Austin-set romance to open SXSW Film Festival

We may be less than a week into 2017, but it’s already shaping up to be the Year of Gosling.

The actor is going to have a strong presence on the awards circuit, with his musical “La La Land” already earning a handful of high-profile nominations. And just a couple of weeks after the Academy Awards ceremony, he’ll have another project to promote: “Song to Song,” Terrence Malick’s new romance, which is set to open the SXSW Film Festival on March 10.

The movie is a fitting choice to kick off the fest, given that it was shot largely in Austin, Texas, where South by Southwest is held each spring. Malick also calls the Texas city home.

Paparazzi photos of Ryan Gosling filming the movie with co-star Rooney Mara first surfaced in 2012. The film, which also features Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman, has remained somewhat of a question mark ever since, as the reclusive Malick’s pictures often take years to see the light of day. According to SXSW, the picture is a romance set in the local music scene as two couples — one a pair of “struggling songwriters,” the other a “music mogul” and waitress — try to make it big.

The film is scheduled for limited release by Broad Green Pictures just a week after its unveiling at SXSW.

SXSW will also debut Starz’s “American Gods,” a television adaptation of a Neil Gaiman novel about a battle between historical mythological creatures and modern-day idols.

The film festival is set for March 10-18.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

amy.kaufman@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @AmyKinLA