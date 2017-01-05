Terrence Malick's Austin-set romance to open SXSW Film Festival

We may be less than a week into 2017, but it’s already shaping up to be the Year of Gosling.
The actor is going to have a strong presence on the awards circuit, with his musical “La La Land” already earning a handful of high-profile nominations. And just a couple of weeks after the Academy Awards ceremony, he’ll have another project to promote: “Song to Song,” Terrence Malick’s new romance, which is set to open the SXSW Film Festival on March 10.
The movie is a fitting choice to kick off the fest, given that it was shot largely in Austin, Texas, where South by Southwest is held each spring. Malick also calls the Texas city home.
Paparazzi photos of Ryan Gosling filming the movie with co-star Rooney Mara first surfaced in 2012. The film, which also features Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman, has remained somewhat of a question mark ever since, as the reclusive Malick’s pictures often take years to see the light of day. According to SXSW, the picture is a romance set in the local music scene as two couples — one a pair of “struggling songwriters,” the other a “music mogul” and waitress — try to make it big.
The film is scheduled for limited release by Broad Green Pictures just a week after its unveiling at SXSW.
SXSW will also debut Starz’s “American Gods,” a television adaptation of a Neil Gaiman novel about a battle between historical mythological creatures and modern-day idols.
The film festival is set for March 10-18.
Follow me on Twitter @AmyKinLA