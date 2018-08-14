Jonah Hill's 'Mid90s,' Joel Edgerton's 'Boy Erased' among Toronto Film Festival premieres

The lineup for the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival went from full to bursting on Tuesday morning. Several notable world premieres are among the freshly announced four gala presentations, 22 special presentations, 47 contemporary world cinema titles and 11 movies in the masters section.
Among the world premieres are Peter Farrelly’s drama “Green Book” starring Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, which is set for a November release from Universal, and A24’s “Mid90s,” which marks the directorial debut of actor Jonah Hill.
Toronto also added the world premiere of “Hold the Dark,” the latest thriller from Jeremy Saulnier (“Green Room”) and the North American premiere of Paul Greengrass’ Venice-bound “July 22,” to a lineup already heavy on Netflix titles.
Joel Edgerton’s hotly anticipated gay-conversion-therapy drama for Focus Features, “Boy Erased” — starring Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges — will have its international premiere after presumably appearing at the secretive Telluride film festival over Labor Day weekend.
Also seemingly headed to Telluride is Mike Leigh’s “Peterloo,” which will bow in Venice and is set to have its Canadian premiere in Toronto, alongside several other films from Amazon Studios.
Sebastián Lelio, director of this year’s Oscar winner for foreign language film, “A Fantastic Woman,” returns with “Gloria Bell,” a world premiere remake of his own critically acclaimed drama, “Gloria,” this time in English and starring Julianne Moore and John Turturro.
Additional special presentation titles include world premieres of Jake Scott’s “American Woman,” Louis Garrel’s “ Faithful Man,” Thomas Vinterberg’s “Kursk,” Sam Taylor-Johnson’s “A Million Little Pieces,” Max Minghella’s “Teen Spirit” and Maryam Keshavarz’s “Viper Club.”
Two additional Venice titles added to the lineup are Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s “Never Look Away” and Pablo Trapero’s “The Quietude.”
The festival’s masters section will include 11 titles, including the world premiere of Paolo Sorrentino’s “Loro,” a single-installment version of the saga of infamous politician Silvio Berlusconi, which was released as two parts in its native Italy.
The section also boasts North American premieres of Jafar Panahi’s “3 Faces,” Jia Zhang-ke’s “Ash Is Purest White,” Carlos Reygadas’ “Our Time,” Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book,” Nuri Blige Ceylan’s “The Wild Pear Tree” and Christian Petzold’s “Transit.”
Major titles destined for the swelling contemporary world cinema section include Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Asako I & II,” Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra’s “Birds of Passage,” Ali Abbasi’s “Border,” Sergei Loznitsa’s “Donbass,” Radu Jude’s “I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History as Barbarians” and Alonso Ruizpalacios’ “Museum.”