At the Toronto International Film Festival, a flood of race-themed movies will make an Oscar season (even more) serious

For all of its star wattage, the Toronto International Film Festival can feel like an insider affair, a showcase for movies that often won't be seen by the public for several months.

But in a film-award season shaping up as the most socially charged in recent memory, the annual cinema gathering will contain a different feel this year. Movies about racial politics and identity will fill the streets of the Canadian city, injecting Hollywood into a cultural debate — and kicking off a period of Oscar movies that could both inform and reveal a continent's racial attitudes.

"There's a whole new mix of films and people that involves race and, equally important, I think there's an appetite for them," said Cameron Bailey, TIFF's artistic director. "We want to disseminate and call attention to these works. And hopefully they can call attention to the world beyond."

Already this film year has yielded period pieces about black-white relations — notably, Nate Parker's fiery Nat Turner slave-revolt tale “The Birth of a Nation,” which premiered at Sundance, and Jeff Nichols’ more understated mid-century miscegenation drama “Loving,” which debuted at Cannes.

Both of these fall releases will also play Toronto. But they will simply be the tip of the spear there.

TIFF begins Thursday with “The Magnificent Seven,” Antoine Fuqua’s inclusive remake of John Sturges’ classic 1960 Western, with people of color behind and in front of the camera. (Fuqua is black, while the list of stars includes Denzel Washington, Lee Byung-hun and Manual Garcia-Rulfo).

The ten festival days that follow will then bring a special-footage presentation of the African American NASA scientist tale “Hidden Figures”; world premieres of the young Barack Obama story “Barry” and Disney’s Ugandan chess film “Queen of Katwe”; a screening of the gay African-American coming-of-age-story “Moonlight”; and world premieres of documentaries centered on James Baldwin (“I Am Not Your Negro”) and the murdered jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan (“I Called Him Morgan”).

While these movies can seem like a response to the Oscars So White controversy that reached a cultural peak last winter, many of these works have — of course — been in development long before the current debate.

Still, at a moment when the Black Lives Matter movement continues to seize headlines and racial politics have dominated the presidential election, these films are arriving right on time.

“What's funny about all these movies preparing to launch is that everyone then thinks ‘there Hollywood goes, reacting again,’” said Theodore Melfi, director of Fox’s “Hidden Figures,” which stars Taraji P. Henson as a little-touted scientist instrumental in sending Americans to the moon. “And Hollywood isn't reacting — these movies were all in development for years.

“It's just,” he added, “that the message is coming along at exactly the moment we need to hear it.”

With its hundreds of journalists, artists, agents and Oscar consultants, Toronto is ground zero for a fall season of serious films, previewing and setting the tone for the dozens of prestige works that will soon come out. The focus this year could be on contenders such as “Moonlight,” “Figures,” and “Loving” — all of which could end up in the thick of the best picture race. (So could “Fences,” Denzel Washington's adaptation — he directed and stars — of August Wilson's Pittsburgh-set Pulitzer winner, which will not be represented at Toronto.)

What this means is that, for the first time in modern Hollywood, the majority of the best picture nominees could be films that tackle racial themes. The movies will stand a greater chance amid the stiff competition of Oscar season given both the high-profile discussion about race and Hollywood in recent month and a generally more diverse Motion Picture Academy, though the chance for a backlash exists too.

The best picture race is thought wide open after Nate Parker's "Birth," for months an Oscar front-runner, was made vulnerable last month with the revelation of new details of Parker’s 15-year-old rape trial, in which he was acquitted. Though Oscar consultants would never admit it publicly, the last few weeks have given fresh hope to those who have movies that traffic in the same diversity themes as “Birth” but don't come with the baggage of its director.

Yet the increase of fall movies featuring people of color is more than simply a matter of Oscar math.

What during this time of year can often be a debate about the internal mechanics of Hollywood, which studio has the best campaign? Which personality is most due a gold statuette? That could turn into a larger referendum on which racial stories should be told at this charged moment.

“I think it’s important everyone gets to see themselves in some way on screen, which is one reason I made this movie,” said “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, whose film, based on a Tarrell Alvin McCraney play, centers on three chapters in the life of a young gay black man in Miami. “But I also think it’s important people who would never know about a story like this get to see it. Especially now; we need movies that shrink distances. Our social media world is about only paying attention to what you already know and believe. And that's not what the medium of cinema is about.”

"Negro," from the Haitian filmmaker and activist Raoul Peck, will tackle some of these ideas even more head-on. Inspired by 30 pages of an unfinished Baldwin book about the assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. the documentary will essentially seek to compress the distance between the 1960s and now by having the Baldwin of the past — via archival clips and readings of Baldwin’s words by Samuel L. Jackson — offer a kind of commentary on the present.

"I want people to be confronted with James Baldwin," Peck said. "Not from beyond the grave, but now, in 2016, as he is addressing the challenges of today."

Of course, "agent of social change" is not generally Hollywood's best look. To land with audiences, these movies foremost needs to be entertaining, or at least compelling. Whether they can do so while simultaneously offering social critiques remains one of the big questions that TIFF will help answer.