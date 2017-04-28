Tribeca Film Festival: Five new VR projects you need to know

Hillary Clinton had come to talk about elephants. But she reserved some enthusiasm for a brewing technological revolution too.

“This virtual reality experience you’re providing is so critical because it’s a portal — a portal you can go into,” she said.

Clinton was speaking on a panel at a Tribeca Film Festival event for “The Protectors,” a new VR piece about a group of elephant-guarding African park rangers that’s co-directed by “Zero Dark Thirty” filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow. Clinton was complimenting the director on her embrace of the technology.

The former secretary of State is not the only person who’s been enthused about all things 360 and headset-y at the New York confab over this last week. Tribeca has built a reputation in recent years as a clearinghouse for digital storytelling, becoming a place for exciting new content and the thinkers who engage with it.

For those of us who believe it’s the future, that makes it a great place to see where the trends are going. It’s also a place to put on a headset and tune out the world, and who doesn’t want to do that these days?

With that in mind, we decided to highlight five (of the many) worthy new VR projects that made their world premiere at Tribeca and will soon be coming to home systems for private consumption. From “The Protectors” to a spine-freezing visit to a World War II concentration camp, a choral rendition of “Hallelujah” to a mini-golf-themed breakup drama, here’s what they are and why they’re worth getting familiar with.

“Broken Night”

Creators: Alon Benari, Tal Zubalsky, Alex Vlack

The piece, produced by the interactive-storytelling firm Eko, tells of a husband and wife who return home one night and find an intruder has entered their house. They’re in the middle of an argument, so tensions run high, and those tensions climb even higher when a gun comes out. Alternating between the events of the evening and a police interrogation of the wife, “Broken Night” is noteworthy for several reasons.

1) The piece stars Emily Mortimer and real-life hubby Alessandro Nivola as the husband and wife, making it one of the first forward-moving narrative pieces to include known actors.

2) The piece has a forward-moving narrative.

3) “Broken Night” offers “choice points” — that is, places where the narrative literally splits, represented by a character multiplying and moving in a different direction. Depending on which person you follow, the story will branch in that direction. (It’s a little like that 1985 Clue movie, for you OG-ers.) I should say I was able to watch the film only once, but was assured of said branching.

Mortimer told The Times she was as intrigued — at at times overwhelmed — by VR as the rest of us. “There’s something about the intensity that’s both very exciting and also troubling,” she said. “It has a power that cinema doesn’t have.” (She became involved in this project because Nivola is a childhood friend of one of the producers.)

She also noted that acting in such a film was tricky (look for more actors to start highlighting this as they take on VR projects). As she explained: “The camera is a weird robot head with eyes on it and it sort of stands in the middle of the room by itself, and everyone else runs away and you’re left with this strange being.” She added, with equal candor, “It’s also very odd because there’s no close up or wide shot — what you see as a close-up is just you waking closer to the camera. It was odd and quite hard to calibrate my performance.”

While the piece doesn’t work in every way — or, more accurately, left me feeling like it was a first chapter more than a cohesive whole — the effort is highly promising. VR may not ultimately look like cinema, but it’s going to take some familiar detours (branches?) to get there. “Broken Night” highlights one entertaining path.

“Talking With Ghosts/Reservoir”

Creators: Ric Carrasquillo, Sophia Foster-Dimino, Roman Muradov, Maria Yi

Oculus Story Studio, the animated-content division of the Facebook-owned tech firm, has been on the cutting edge of VR for a while now. It was behind one of the first-ever narrative shorts in VR. And in September it became the first company to win an Emmy for an original piece.

Lately the division and its chief, Saschka Unseld, have been working on an emerging sub-genre called Illustrative VR, using an animation tool named Quill that paints pieces in rich brushstrokes. It yielded the dreamlike poignancy of “Dear Angelica” — for our money the most powerful narrative VR film yet — a few months back.

Now the studio is continuing its turn to the lyrical with a quartet of projects, titled “Talking With Ghosts,” that also involves Quill. (Essentially, it’s Microsoft Paintbrush meets “Harold and the Purple Crayon”). One of these fictional films, subtitled “Reservoir,” is a doozy, capturing the breakup/new relationship continuum in a way to make Spike Jonze and the “Her” crew jealous.

While we won’t give away the film’s many pleasures, we will say it involves the memory of a school trip (Quill is very suited to nostalgia pieces), a magical miniature golf course and an observed couple in the throes of a crisis. The story is rife with wordplay and pathos.

“Reservoir” is told in an interesting way, through a series of saturated still images with words written across them; it’s almost like a graphic novel you can live inside. While the head-swivel to read the panels is a bit of an adjustment, the price is a small one. What’s a few neck kinks if it comes with imagination and beautiful heartbreak?

“The Protectors.”

Creators: Kathryn Bigelow, Imraan Ismail

Bigelow has been making cinematic images feel urgent for some time, as anyone who jumped out of their seat five times during “The Hurt Locker” can tell you. She shifts to VR here in as natural a segue as you can imagine, working with Ismail, a veteran of the form.