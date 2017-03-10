In the age of fake news, a festival probes the meaning of truth

The emcee of the live game show hoped to crowdsource his way to a revelation.

“Make some noise if you think the film is true," the host, Brian Babylon of National Public Radio, egged on audience members. They cheered loudly.

"And make some noise if you think it's bogus as ..." he said, to even more whooping.

The crowd had gathered at a college-town music venue late on a Saturday night for True/False, a film festival dedicated to the playful — and at times not so playful — exploration of media veracity. For both points and pride, audience members and a panel of documentarians were seeking to determine whether short films created for the occasion were nonfiction or invented — documentaries or fake news.

"Everything is plausible," Babylon said after the screening of one short. "But did it really happen‎?"

Documentary is a hybrid form. Lacking the full-blown invention of scripted movies but also the hard-knuckled reality of broadcast news, it occupies a more powerful in-between. Like scripted, it has the power to suspend assumptions and persuade us into new beliefs. But it does so without asking us to leave reality behind; a documentary actively wants to shape our world and increase its comprehensibility.

True/False has long been preoccupied with questions of honesty and reality. Founded by Columbia natives David Wilson and Paul Sturtz in 2004, the four-day film festival has evolved into the country’s premiere documentary venue, its trends taking root here and devolving to pop culture the way fashion styles migrate from the runway to the bargain bin. Every March, Oscar-winning filmmakers like Laura Poitras, Roger Ross Williams and Alex Gibney head to this curated gathering and probe issues of truth and falsehood.

Those themes vibrated in a new way at this year's event, held last weekend. At a time of fake news and alternative facts, when inflated inauguration numbers and presidential wiretapping are presented as plausible scenarios — as interpretations ‎of reality rather than reimaginings of it — the very subject of documentary elicits charged questions.

How should arbiters of truth treat leaders who openly flout the idea? Do they have a greater responsibility to be more factual — moving away from subjective tendencies — when politics twist and distort?

Should modern tolls such as characters and storytelling be deemphasized as facts grow more important? Or should they be leaned on more heavily?

Will Americans in the Trump era look to documentary like a seasick passenger looks to the horizon: as a stabilizing reference point?

At bottom, what are the obligations of documentarians to be truthful in the age of alternative facts? And how influential, in the fog of fakery, can they even be?

“There’s a certain sobriety in the air,” Sturtz said. “We’re sorting out what the very idea of documentary means when every civic, cultural and political asset feels like it’s under assault.”

NOT WHAT IT APPEARS

Unless you’re a part of the exterminator community, “Rat Film” would not appear to be a movie that contends with urgent issues.

A free-associative meditation on the rat problem in Baltimore (the movie opens with cellphone footage of one rodent trying and failing to escape a city garbage can), it would seem to fall into the category of the marginal quirky.

But a closer look at Theo Anthony’s debut, which premiered at True/False, reveals a more socially conscious movie. By tracing how the rat problem has historically been handled in a largely segregated city, “Rat Film” subtly politicizes the rodents, painting a damning portrait of discrimination. The rat becomes a symbol, with coy reference to Richard Wright’s “Native Son,” of black-white oppression in the city.

This idea that you’ve presented a problem that must be solved in the confines of a film feels like a really authoritarian structure." — Theo Anthony

“I have a lot of issues with the standard talking-head documentary format,” Anthony said. "This idea that you’ve presented a problem that must be solved in the confines of a film feels like a really authoritarian structure.”

Coming at the problem head-on, in other words, can be less effective than tackling issues slyly and allegorically.

This move to ambiguity is a modern shift. A form that once saw the unfiltered vérité of Pennebaker, Wiseman‎ and the Maysles Bros. began, in the 1990s and 2000s, to morph into a blunter instrument, from the polemics of Michael Moore and Dinesh D’Souza, to the entertainment-minded uplift of competition documentaries.

But in recent years documentary has expanded to places of greater sophistication and subtlety. That took particular expression at True/False this year, which saw a back-to-basics return to vérité; the emergence of animated and other newish additions; ;and even the so-called meta-documentary, as pieces like “Casting JonBenet” foreground the filmmaking process itself.

Nowhere is this doc-world diversity more evident than in Raoul Peck’s Oscar-nominated “I Am Not Your Negro,” a work as much of formal imagination as social relevance that has improbably now topped $5 million at the box office. Documentary had once been thought of as a genre. Now it’s nearly as diverse as scripted film.

That new cleverness can be found in unlikely places. Even a more straight-ahead year-in-the-life snapshot, like Amanda Lipitz’s “Step,” a True/False movie about an all-girls black high school in Baltimore, contains those elements; what seems to be a candy-coated empowerment tale is framed against the backdrop of the death of Baltimore man Freddie Gray while in police custody, lending it more social resonance.

But is ambiguity enough in the Trump era? Documentary’s ability to shape perception is unparalleled — just ask the NRA after "Bowling for Columbine" or the EPA after "An Inconvenient Truth." But can new forms of documentary have the same effect?

“I like ambivalence. I didn't want to give answers,” said Viktor Jakovleski, director of the observational film “Brimstone & Glory”, about a Mexican town that builds a dangerous type of fireworks. His film, produced by the team behind “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” is either a prideful account of local culture or an indictment of a value system that leads to such desperation. But by not judging either way, it can makes the audience's conclusion that much more powerful.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we get more vociferous advocacy films because of Trump,” Steve James, known for his race-themed journalistic portrayals such as “Hoop Dreams,” said in an interview. “Do I think that will be a good thing? I don’t want to tell anyone they shouldn’t go out and make a passionate film. But if you make a film in a way that keeps in mind the people who don't agree with you — if you address their concerns — you can reach the people whose minds you want to change.”