Valeska Grisebach's 'Western' is a broodingly intelligent drama of culture clash

"Violence is not my thing," Meinhard says, and it isn't really this movie's, either. Even as "Western" channels the themes and mechanics of its eponymous genre, it resists every inclination to lead the viewer down a familiar path. If conflict is inevitable, the movie suggests, then perhaps friendship is at least possible. In one of the most gently touching scenes, Meinhard and Adrian bond so readily, you might momentarily forget that they aren't speaking the same language.