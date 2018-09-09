At Toronto, Steve McQueen's 'Widows' blurs genre and politics into a corrosive cocktail

For these very different women, everything is at stake: freedom, survival and, yes, revenge, as much against the men who abandoned them to their plight as against the rotten system that created it in the first place. Among other things, “Widows” is a blisteringly cynical snapshot of a Chicago electoral campaign, where neither the slick incumbent’s son (Colin Farrell) nor the potentially groundbreaking African American candidate (Brian Tyree Henry) turns out to be a scrupulous or inspiring choice. Before long the campaign is mired in threats, shakedowns and ferocious acts of violence from both sides, leaving Veronica, Linda and Alice caught in the middle.