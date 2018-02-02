Helen Mirren does what she can to enliven the creaky haunted-house thriller 'Winchester'

Directed by brothers Michael and Peter Spierig ("Daybreakers," "Jigsaw"), who wrote the script with Tom Vaughan, this dour and derivative ghost story exploits the mysterious legacy of Sarah Winchester, the reclusive heiress who spent much of the early 1900s — and much of the fortune she inherited from her firearm-magnate husband — building an enormous seven-story estate in San Jose. The design for each room was inspired, or so she believed, by the whispers of those tortured souls who had the misfortune to perish at the end of a Winchester rifle, and who had returned from the grave to either heap punishment on the family or offer them redemption.