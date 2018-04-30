Zoe Saldana opens up about Gamora's big twist and what's after 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Yes and no. It was sad, of course, because I think that we all suffer from FOMO. There is a fear always of missing out, but I'm so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel Universe, and I also got to play a character that — it has been brought to my attention — is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys. I live for that, that's why I do what I do. So I guess I'm going to cry all the way to "Avatar," you know?