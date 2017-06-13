Jury in Bill Cosby trial begins second day of deliberations

The jury in the Bill Cosby sexual-assault trial convened Tuesday for its second day of deliberations.
Jurors had asked a question before adjourning the previous night regarding portions of a civil deposition Cosby gave more than a decade ago that had been read during the trial.
On Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill re-read those sections, which cover when Cosby first met Andrea Constand through the night several years later during which he gave her pills and, she alleges, assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home.
Cosby looked engaged as the testimony was re-read and even seemed to smile hearing a joke he had made about why he had given Constand a particular phone number. When the judge finished, the jury retired to the deliberation room in the Norristown courthouse.
Cosby is facing three counts of aggravated indecent assault for an incident at his home in January 2004 involving Constand, a former Temple University basketball staffer. She alleges she was drugged and “frozen” during the encounter, which involved digital penetration. Cosby said in the deposition that the encounter was consensual.
Jurors on the sequestered panel are from the Pittsburgh area. O’Neill had made clear that returning jurors home is a priority and has suggested he would encourage them to deliberate late into the evening so they can finish in a reasonable amount of time.
