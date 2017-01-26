Lil Wayne launches Hulu's new virtual reality music series 'On Stage'

Hulu’s new virtual reality music docu-series has arrived, and the premiere episode is an immersive glimpse into the world of rap star Lil Wayne.

The series, called “On Stage,” debuted Thursday through the streaming service’s VR app. Episodes can also be viewed traditionally on Hulu. In the premiere episode, Wayne takes cameras along as he preps for his annual homecoming concert, the Lil Weezyana Fest.

“On Stage” is produced alongside concert promoter Live Nation, with the short-form series aiming to offer a deep dive into the creative process of an artist’s live music experience.

“Virtual reality is an entirely new medium, and ‘On Stage’ is a first-of-its-kind premium music experience,” Noah Heller, Hulu’s vice president of emerging technology, said in a statement. “Our partnership with Live Nation … has allowed us to create an experience where you, the fan, are on the stage for the performance, and backstage with the artist.”

Major Lazer will anchor the next installment of “On Stage.” The episode will follow the multi-platinum group as it performs in Kingston, Jamaica, and explores the roots of modern dancehall. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

Watch a trailer for the first episode below:

SNAP Video Watch the trailer for Hulu's premiere episode of "On Stage" featuring Lil Wayne. Watch the trailer for Hulu's premiere episode of "On Stage" featuring Lil Wayne. See more videos

