Becky G, Ivan Cornejo, Maná lead Latinx musicians’ response to the ongoing L.A. ICE raids

A number of Latinx musicians have expressed their solidarity and support for immigrant communities via social media in the wake of immigration raids that have resulted in the arrest of 330 people in Southern California and the Central Coast.

In a lengthy Instagram video posted Saturday, TV personality and two-time Grammy-nominated singer Chiquis held back tears as she addressed the raids and reminded her fans to “treat people like you want to be treated.”

“United we stand, divided we fall apart, you guys,” she said. “If all humans would to get together and be kinder and hold each other’s hands and push people a little bit more in a positive way, uplift people, we would be so powerful.”

Música Mexicana artist Ivan Cornejo shared in an Instagram post Tuesday that his father had been granted amnesty by the Reagan administration during the ‘80s. He punctuated his post by sharing the information for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and added that he’ll continue to raise funds for CHIRLA throughout his tour.

“Words cannot express the sorrow that I feel for my community,” the “Estas Dañada” singer, a native of Riverside, said. “I see my mom, my dad and myself in many of you. I am speechless at the inhumanity that is affecting our Mexican and Hispanic communities.”

“The people being attacked today are not ‘illegal aliens,’ they are human beings with RIGHTS,” pop star Becky G said Tuesday in an Instagram post that paid tribute to her immigrant grandparents. “We must understand that an attack on them is an attack on OUR DEMOCRACY and an attack on what this country was made to stand for.”

The “Otro Capitulo” singer also shared information about what to do if confronted by immigration agents, and listed several advocacy organizations to support.

Los Aptos, a first-generation música Mexicana act band from Indiana, posted a segment of their interview with YouTube podcaster Pepe Garza describing their origins, and called for “a system that is untouchable no matter what a— is in office.”

In the same post, Los Aptos provided information on what to do if ICE knocks on your door and an infographic with the rights a person has if they are arrested.

Fuerza Regida, one of the most streamed Latin music acts, offered their “love and strength” to the Latinx community in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“We’ve been deeply moved by the events of this past week,” the band wrote in the statement. “These are our people, our fans, the very communities that inspire our music.”

Fher Olvera, the lead singer of legendary rock en español band Maná, posted a video on the group’s official Instagram on Wednesday expressing his support for the immigrant community in L.A., and asked protesters to remain peaceful.

“That’s how you are going to win,” Olvera said in Spanish.

Eight-time platinum artist Junior H also chimed in Wednesday, sharing a photo captioned with “No one is illegal in stolen land.” The “Rockstar” singer also shared a post from his fashion brand, Sad Boyz Clothing, announcing that a portion of its sales would be donated to “help cover the legal fees for families impacted by ICE Raids.”

“It’s a small gesture, but one we believe matters— because when one of us hurts, we all do,” read the company’s statement.

The normally tight-lipped Texas band Grupo Frontera also chimed in, writing in an Instagram Story on Wednesday that they “send strength and resilience to our migrant community.”

“We stand with you. As immigrants, we understand the pain, uncertainty and fear that many are experiencing,” the group said. “It hurts to see our people go through this and that’s why we want to speak out. We support you and we will never stop fighting for our community.”