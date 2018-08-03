With ‘Christopher Robin,’ Winnie the Pooh faces his greatest challenge yet: A marriage in crisis

“We knew this movie would have a thoughtful and deliberate pace because that’s the nature of this literature,” Taylor said. “But by the same token, you want to keep the story moving and keep people engaged but in a quiet and thoughtful way. We were going to have to establish a very real context for this every-man Christopher and what was holding him back — he’s ultimately the antagonist of this story — so we were hoping, and we have our fingers crossed, that kids will be patient with that.”