Classic West rock fest announces lineup and ticket prices (and no, they're not exactly cheap)

A month after news leaked of its existence, details about the Classic West rock festival are coming into focus. On Wednesday, mega-promoter Live Nation officially announced the roster for the concerts, which will occur at Dodger Stadium this summer.

The first day of the weekend festival, July 15, will feature performances by the Eagles, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers. The following day’s lineup will showcase Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

An identical roster will perform at the Classic East version of the festival at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., on July 29-30.

So-called “regular two-day tickets” range from $150-$950; there are no single-day tickets. A “Classic Gold two-day VIP package,” which includes a floor ticket in rows 11-20, gift bag, lithograph and VIP entrance, will set you back $1,750.

For $2,000, you can get all of the above as well as a parking spot, access to a VIP lounge and a seat in rows 6-10. And if that doesn’t make you feel important enough, feel free to plop down $2,750 for all the add-ons above — and a front-row seat.

Older fans might recall an earlier Southern California rock festival featuring the Eagles and Earth, Wind & Fire. In 1974, the storied California Jam at Ontario Motor Speedway featured those acts as well as Rare Earth, Jackson Browne, Seals & Crofts, Black Oak Arkansas, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, and Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

A ticket to that was $10. But then, it didn’t include a gift bag.

