Coachella's 2017 lineup reflects America and refracts its troubles

The lineup for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was surely booked months ago. But there’s a prescience in its choice of headliners: Two radical, inventive black artists at the peak of their powers and influence, as well as an English rock band devoted to re-invention and melancholy.

Private pain, public resilience and music that feels necessary and new: This is the Coachella lineup we all need right now.

It may not feel like an especially progressive move to book Beyoncé — she was, after all, a consensus pick for 2016’s album of the year and a touring titan like few other contemporaries. Only Adele would have been as obvious a choice for a pop-leaning headliner.

But when a festival famous for its white guy rock headliners picks music’s most visible black woman to lead a new charge, that’s important. Beyoncé is the fest’s first female solo headliner since Björk in 2007, and its first woman-of-color solo headliner to date (M.I.A. was second on the bill in 2009, and Arcade Fire is co-fronted by the Haitian-Canadian Régine Chassagne).

Women have played some of the fest’s most meaningful main-stage sets. (Sia’s video-misdirecting set was the toast of last year). Perhaps it’s telling that it took an artist of Beyoncé’s caliber to finally get a woman atop the bill again. But that’s just another gift of hers we should be grateful for.

Beyoncé’s touring production and strict focus on perfection often keep her off the festival circuit. But the set feels like more than a tour stop for her. It’s a reminder that for whatever ugliness the last year in politics may have yielded, the best of pop music is moving in its own direction, and it’s one of inclusiveness, virtuosity and an increasing fearlessness.

While Beyoncé was last year’s undisputed pop culture triumph, Kendrick Lamar has been using his platform to make some of music’s most startling, visually furious statements.

His 2016 Grammys showcase — emerging shackled in a chain gang, departing over an image of Africa overlaid with the word “Compton” — was the best thing on the Grammys in years, and all the more important for its political urgency. Same goes for his BET Awards appearance, where he and Beyoncé stomped through “Freedom” in a field of fire and water.

Lamar’s played Coachella before, but given the wide-open potential of his hometown’s biggest stage, and the fear many of his young fans feel about the coming period in American life, his ferocity may be just the catharsis that the festival hasn’t seen since Rage Against the Machine in 2007.

Even Radiohead, a multi-time headliner and one of the few rock bands that can credibly compete now in the strange sonic arenas of hip-hop and R&B, carved out new room in its sound to tackle this modern isolation.

Ironically, it’s in a recording of one of its older tunes, the live favorite “True Love Waits,” that finally arrived on record on last year’s album “A Moon Shaped Pool.” It’s full of loss and despair but still tender enough to be someone’s first dance at a wedding. Few songs from last year sounded like music that fans so often felt themselves.

Fans come to Coachella to see friends and favorites and to have a weekend (or two) of respite from the world. They’ll get that again this year, but they’ll also — at least in the festival’s headliners — be getting the best that music has to give now, as artists try to imagine a better world than the one that’s been given.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO:

Where culture went in 2016, Beyoncé went

Kendrick Lamar didn't win the Grammy for album of the year, but he's moving rap to a bigger stage

The Regrettes may be high-school age, but the band's worldview is all grown up