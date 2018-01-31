Arrow de Wilde's Starcrawler dives into the L.A. indie scene like it was born to rock

As the band makes the rounds to the next stage of its career, its members are navigating a music industry under siege on many fronts. On one hand, they're in a young band that doesn't square with all the trends that define their demographic on streaming services (teenagers rule hip-hop, but hard rock is still a bit calcified). There used to be a clear path forward for a young group like this. Now there's attention, but who knows how they fit into the larger pop ecosystem.