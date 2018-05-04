TV This Week, May 6-12: 'NCIS,' 'Dunkirk' and more

SUNDAY
A teen claims to be the child a woman gave up for adoption many years earlier in the new made-for-cable thriller "The Wrong Daughter." With April Bowlby, Sydney Sweeney and Cindy Busby. 8 p.m. Lifetime
If she can make it there: An ambitious young woman (Ella Purnell) gets a job at a schmancy New York City restaurant in the new half-hour drama "Sweetbitter." 8 p.m. Starz
If they can make it here: Two estranged sisters (Mishel Prada, Melissa Barrera) return to their East L.A. neighborhood to settle their late mother's affairs in the new half-hour drama "Vida." 8:30 p.m. Starz
It's adios, Zihuatanejo, on the season finale of Will Forte's post-apocalyptic comedy "The Last Man on Earth." 9:30 p.m. Fox
Is this thing on? "I'm Dying Up Here," the drama inspired by the comedy scene in 1970s-era L.A., is back for a second season. Melissa Leo stars. 10 p.m. Showtime
MONDAY
Filmmaker Liz Garbus ("What Happened, Miss Simone?") gets up close and personal with families struggling to cope with a mentally ill and/or violently-aggressive child in the new documentary "A Dangerous Son." 8 p.m. HBO
Royal-wedding fever ramps up with the new special "The Real Princess Diaries: From Diana to Meghan." 9 p.m. E!
Nice buns! The search for the "Best Baker in America" is back on for a second season. 9 p.m. Food Network
Colin Kaepernick and Gabrielle Union are among the celebrities celebrating the ladies who raised them in this year's edition of "Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms." Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony returns as hosts. 9 p.m. VH1
"Inception's" Joseph Gordon-Levitt goes "Running Wild With Bear Grylls" through the wilds of Kenya on the season premiere of outdoor-adventure series. 10 p.m. NBC
The 2016 occupation of Oregon's Malheur National Wildlife Refuge by armed militants led by Ammon Bundy is recalled in the documentary "No Man's Land" on a new "Independent Lens." 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Abby, we hardly knew ye: Original cast member Pauley Perrette makes her final appearance as everyone's favorite forensics expert on a new episode of "NCIS." 8 p.m. CBS
The rise of cities in some area — sorry, that's Sumeria — in the ancient Middle East is explored on a new episode of "First Civilizations." 9 p.m. KOCE
"Frontline" documents the plight of the oppressed Rohingya Muslim minority in the nation once known as Burma in the new exposé "Myanmar's Killing Fields." 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
Birds do it, bees do it, even educated fleas do it, in the new episode "The Mating Game" on "Nature." 8 p.m. KOCE
"Are We Alone?" The search for signs of intelligent life somewhere out there in the universe continues in this new episode of "Nova Wonders." 9 p.m. KOCE
Find out who had the chops as the culinary competition "Iron Chef Gauntlet" ends its second season. 9 p.m. Food Network
A new "America Inside Out With Katie Couric" looks at the progress made in the ongoing fight for gender equality in these United States. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
THURSDAY
"Dexter's" Michael C. Hall plays a widowed Brit whose teen daughter disappears from their tony gated community in the new mystery drama "Safe." Any time, Netflix
The honor of your presence is requested at the wedding of Amy and Sheldon (Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons) on the 11th-season finale of "The Big Bang Theory." Guests include Kathy Bates, Mark Hamill, Laurie Metcalf, Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton. 8 p.m. CBS
"The Big Bang Theory" spinoff/prequel "Young Sheldon" and the Anna Faris-Allison Janney sitcom "Mom" also wrap their respective seasons. 8:30 and 9 p.m. CBS
Here comes the groom: The new special "Prince Harry's Story: Four Weddings and a Funeral" profiles Britain's soon-to-be-wed Prince Harry. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
FRIDAY
The bizarre bombing/robbery plot that claimed the life of a middle-aged pizza delivery man in Pennsylvania in 2003 is detailed in the new documentary "Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist." Any time, Netflix
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, football's Deion Sanders and "Wicked's" Idina Menzel are among the famous faces who'll be donning disguises for the new spinoff "Celebrity Undercover Boss." 8 p.m. CBS
Here comes the bride: The new special "Meghan Markle: An American Princess" profiles the former "Suits" actress soon to be Prince Harry's better half. 8 p.m. Fox
Clank, clank, boom! "BattleBots" battle back for a third season of this competition series. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
Two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells ("The Book of Mormon") takes the stage on a new "Live From Lincoln Center." 9 p.m. KOCE
The director of raunchy indie comedies like "Clerks" and "Chasing Amy" cracks wise in the new stand-up special "Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly." 9 p.m. Showtime
The Tom Selleck cop drama "Blue Bloods" ends its eighth season. 10 p.m. CBS
SATURDAY
Does it corrupt? Absolutely. Journalist Lauren Sivan spotlights shocking cases of "Abuse of Power" in this new unscripted series. 7 p.m. Oxygen
Scarlett Johansson plays a kick-ass cyber soldier in the effects-laden 2017 sci-fi drama"Ghost in the Shell," based on the Japanese manga series. With Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche and Takeshi Kitano. 7 p.m. Showtime
Need a lift? Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's 2017 docudrama "Dunkirk" depicts the dramatic maritime rescue of hundreds of thousands of Allied soldiers from a coastal town in northern France during the early days of WWII. With Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy. 8 p.m. HBO
Amy Schumer is your hostess with the mostest and country music's Kacey Musgraves is the musical guest on a new "Saturday Night Live." 8:29 and 1:29 p.m. NBC
Author, author! "Sherlock's" Benedict Cumberbatch is "Patrick Melrose" in this new dramatic series based on the semi-autobiographical novels of English writer Edward St. Aubyn. 9 p.m. Showtime
Two-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") and his real-life wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, are among the celebrity African American couples who'll be sharing their secrets for successful relationships in a second season of the unscripted series "Black Love." 10 p.m. OWN
