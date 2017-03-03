'Feud: Bette and Joan': This is not a love story

Celebrity feuds are as much a fixture on the show business landscape as air kisses and red carpets. They’ve sparked talk show wars (David Letterman versus Jay Leno), inspired hit songs (Taylor Swift and a lot of ex-beaus, plus rumored “Bad Blood” target Katy Perry), ended partnerships (Simon & Garfunkel) and even fueled a running gag (Jimmy Kimmel’s comic battle royal with Matt Damon).

But those are playground squabbles compared to the clash of the titans: Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Few Hollywood conflicts have possessed the enduring lure of the duel between Davis and Crawford, two beloved leading ladies of the silver screen who were sworn enemies in the 1950s and ’60s during the waning days of their stardom.

The stormy rivalry played out in glorious black and white in 1962’s “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” The low-budget shocker featured Davis in the title role of has-been child star “Baby Jane” Hudson and Crawford as her disabled sister Blanche, the focus of Jane’s torment. The actresses’ off-screen animosity toward each other spilled over into their portrayals of aging siblings at war.

The surprise runaway success of the film, combined with the widespread acclaim for both actresses, not only failed to repair their rift but also deepened the bitterness when Davis received an Oscar nomination for the movie and Crawford did not. The wounds never healed. When Crawford died in 1977, Davis was quoted as saying, “You should never say bad things about the dead, only good… Joan Crawford is dead. Good.”

It was a poisonous relationship, one that producer-writer-director Ryan Murphy is taking personally.

“Feuds are not about hate, they’re about pain,” Murphy, the key force behind numerous Emmy-winning projects, including FX’s “The People v. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story” and anthology series “American Horror Story” and Fox’s musical comedy “Glee,” said recently. “These women should have been best friends.”

His latest endeavor, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” a close-up on the Davis-Crawford tête-à-tête, follows that theory. The eight-part drama, which premieres Sunday on FX, stars Susan Sarandon as Davis and Jessica Lange as Crawford — two Oscar winners who are good friends in real life.

The project also features Alfred Molina as “Baby Jane” director Robert Aldrich, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland — who famously had a falling out with her own sister, actress Joan Fontaine — and Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell. It is the first entry of Murphy’s new franchise about feuds between famous people (Next season’s focus will be Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana).

The series opens in 1961 with the efforts to get “Baby Jane” made and flashes back to the 1930s and ’40s, when the two actresses were at the top of their game. “Feud” is a long-standing passion project for Murphy, who befriended Davis during her final, ailing years. The behind-the scenes turmoil of “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” is depicted, as well as its aftermath. Even though the picture recharged their careers, Davis and Crawford were mostly relegated to “B” movies and horror films.

Given “Baby Jane’s” scenes of black comedy and Davis’ scenery-chewing and garish white makeup, the film has gained a reputation as a camp classic. And Faye Dunaway’s performance in the Crawford biopic “Mommie Dearest” certainly painted a dramatic picture. As such, some may expect “Feud” to be spiced with high-decibel melodrama and cries of “No wire hangers!”

But Murphy has a deeper agenda: exposing how the two women were victimized and manipulated by the Hollywood studio system.

This show is not funny or campy. It's much more painful and heartfelt than people will think." — Ryan Murphy

“This show is not funny or campy,” Murphy maintained as he sat in an empty office of the historic United Building in downtown Los Angeles’ Jewelry District, one of the locations for the series. “It’s much more painful and heartfelt than people will think.

“They had so much in common — two legends who turned 40 in the 1950s and couldn’t get work. Everything around them — the studio system, their own egos — conspired to keep them apart.”

A few doors down, the “Feud” crew prepared for a scene in which Lange as Crawford, dressed in a fiery orange outfit and hat, storms into the offices of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and, in a move to upstage her nemesis at the Oscars, offers to be a presenter and hand out the award for best picture or director. She adds that she wants the academy to pay for her hair and makeup, and provide a car and chauffeur.

When academy President Wendell Corey (Anthony Tyler Quinn) explains, “We only do that for nominees,” Crawford, armed with her ever-present cigarette, icily replies, “You will for me.”

With arched eyebrows and makeup accenting her cheekbones, Lange looked eerily like Crawford as she did take after take.

“I really love playing her, particularly the way she is written here,” Lange said during a pause in filming. “What we are doing is showing what it was like for a woman to be aging in Hollywood during that time.”

Though “Feud” is a period piece, Lange and Sarandon, who are also producers on the series, maintain that today’s actresses still face the same issues, which gives the show a pointed relevancy.

“All the political themes we’re dealing with — sexism, ageism, misogyny — are still here, making this very personal and profound,” Lange said.

One of the key challenges for the series was depicting two iconic, larger-than-life personalities.

“Jessica and Susan and I all felt the same way right off the bat — we didn’t want to do broad impersonations,” Murphy said. “We wanted to get a true, beating, emotional heart of these women. They both worked with vocal coaches, and I wanted them to make their performances their own thing.”

Still, the actresses, who have both portrayed real-life figures on-screen, were initially intimidated.