Jiggly Caliente, beloved ‘Drag Race’ performer and ‘Pose’ actor, dies at 44

Drag artist and actor Jiggly Caliente died days after most of her right leg was amputated due to a “severe” infection. She was 44.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumna Jiggly Caliente, a beloved drag star whose career and legacy extends beyond the long-running franchise, has died.

Jiggly Caliente, who also appeared in TV series “Pose” and “Broad City,” died early Sunday morning, her family announced in an Instagram statement. She died “peacefully” and “surrounded by her loving family and close friends,” the statement said. Additional details including a cause of death were not revealed. She was 44.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity,” the statement continued. “She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”

Advertisement

Jiggly Caliente died days after her family announced Thursday that she suffered a “severe” infection and had most of her right leg amputated as a result. At the time the entertainer’s family said “her recovery will be extensive” and asked fans to “uplift her with messages of hope and love.”

On Sunday, as news of her death spread, messages of love and support from Jiggly’s “Drag Race” family took on a tone of remembrance. “You were truly one of a kind, and I’m going to miss you deeply. Rest in power sister. Grateful that the RuGirls have one more angel now,” wrote Shea Couleé, Season 9 runner-up and “All Stars” Season 5 winner.

“My jiggles…. The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious,” said Michelle Visage, who posted a photo with the late star. “You were and remain so very loved. This world has lost an angel and we want you to soar high…..I love you so much honey.”

Advertisement

“Drag Race Philippines,” a spin-off series where Jiggly Caliente brought her experience and expertise back to her birth country, remembered the artist for her “humor, love, and light [that] touched so many in the Drag Race family and beyond.” Filipino queens including Manila Luzon and Marina Summers also paid tribute.

“I know we always joked with each other, but seriously you better save me a seat next to you in our special place Hell together!,” Manila Luzon joked in her Instagram post.

Bianca Castro-Arabejo was born Nov. 29, 1980, in the Laguna province of the Philippines. She immigrated to the United States in her preteen years and called New York City home. The self-proclaimed “NYC Asian Plus Size Barbie” competed in several pageants and entertained at numerous local nightclubs. Jiggly would bring her experience to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Season 4 in 2012, competing alongside “Drag Race” fan favorites including Latrice Royale and Chad Michaels.

Advertisement

“She’s got swag for your nerve, you can’t take her,” said Jiggly during her Werkroom entrance. She was 30 years old at the time.

Jiggly’s time on “Drag Race” had a rocky start but she earned a reputation for her raunchy humor and dynamic dance moves. Though Jiggly did not walk away with the crown — she placed eighth in the season — her “Drag Race” legacy includes a heated confrontation with competitor Lashauwn Beyond that inspired the popular “This is not RuPaul’s Best Friends Race” quote.

Nearly a decade later, Jiggly returned to the “Drag Race” main stage in 2021 as she competed against other returning queens in “All Stars” Season 6. Jiggly came out as trans in 2016 and proudly referenced her transition in her Werkroom entrance. Strutting in a black mini dress and platform heels, Jiggly declared, “Well mother did say, ‘May the best woman win.’”

“Coming out as a trans woman was a huge weight lifted off of my shoulders. Now I know who I am as an entertainer. I know who I am as a queen. I know who I am as a person and I’m coming full force,” she said in her first confessional. “Get ready.”

Jiggly’s time on “All Stars” did not last very long — she was eliminated in the second episode — but the opportunities did not stop there. She served as a judge on “Drag Race Philippines” since its premiere in 2022, tapping into her own experiences to offer competitors tough love and constructive criticism in English and Tagalog.

Beyond “Drag Race,” Jiggly also briefly pursued music and appeared in several TV series. In FX’s Peabody-winning “Pose,” she appeared as a member of the House of Ferocity. She shared the screen with stars including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and Billy Porter. Her acting credits also include “Search Party,” “Playing House,” the film “Milkwater” and several music videos.

“My kind usually don’t make it [past] 35. I’ve honestly lived a rollercoaster of a life,” Jiggly said in an Instagram post celebrating her 44th birthday. “Good the bad everything has made me the woman I am today. Hopefully more to come.”

Advertisement

Jiggly Caliente’s family said her “legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.

“She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”