Sunday Conversation: NBC's curling reporter Trenni Kusnierek on the sport's cult appeal

I don't know if it's because you can turn it on, maybe come home from work and because of the time changes in many of the Olympics you have it on while you're in bed and . . . it's mesmerizing. I think that's part of the draw to it, [but] trust me it's not easy. I tried to do it. I actually went and learned how to curl before I came out here. You need so much core strength and balance, and I couldn't throw the rock because I was so worried about falling on camera.