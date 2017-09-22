The stars of NBC's rebooted 'Will & Grace' discover you can go home again

When “Will & Grace” premiered in 1998, the biggest comedies of the year were “Seinfeld,” “Veronica’s Closet” and “Friends.” It was the year President Clinton denied having “sexual relations” with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The year that gave us Google. A time when the notion that young adults were spending less time with the television set was beginning to percolate.

And there were two thirtysomething writers, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, on the verge of helping to pave the way for LGBTQ characters on TV with their prime-time sitcom that featured two openly gay characters.

“Will & Grace” followed the close friendship between gay lawyer Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and straight interior designer Grace Adler (Debra Messing), along with their kooky co-horts Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) and Karen Walker (Megan Mullally).

The comedy, which packaged its then-boundary-pushing portrayal of gay men in a simple premise about friendship, ran for eight seasons, racked up 16 Emmy Awards and was one of the last ratings stalwarts of NBC’s venerated “Must See TV” era.

“When the show wrapped, I moved to New York City and went to a therapist,” Mutchnick, now 51, recalls. “The first thing I said to her was, ‘I’ve just finished a run of a popular television show called ‘Will & Grace,’ and I’d like to figure out a way to not talk about it ever again.’”

So much for that.

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times David Kohan, left, and Max Mutchnick, the creators of "Will & Grace," talk about bringing back the NBC hit during a break from writing on the NBCUniversal lot. David Kohan, left, and Max Mutchnick, the creators of "Will & Grace," talk about bringing back the NBC hit during a break from writing on the NBCUniversal lot. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

These days, the show is all Mutchnick and Kohan find themselves talking about as the comedy gears up for its splashy return to NBC on Sept. 26 — 11 years after the series went off the air. The sitcom’s second coming — featuring its original cast — is one of the network’s top assets this season, and its return underscores the value networks see in bringing familiar faces back into living rooms in an age when keeping up with television’s roster of shows requires a spreadsheet.

The duo are gathered in the greenroom of the show’s new home base on the NBCUniversal back lot — here, the walls are adorned floor-to-ceiling with brightly colored collages of “Will & Grace” images. (The comedy taped in front of a studio audience on the CBS Radford lot in Studio City during its original run.) They admit being a bit preoccupied; there’s some story problems they’re trying to work out on the episode that tapes the following week and they’re anxious to get it resolved.

“We’re not complacent,” Kohan says. “It’s the same anxiety. It’s abated somewhat by experience and age and all that sort of stuff, but still … there’s a compulsion to get it right."

“Oh, yeah," Mutchnick adds. “I’m sick to my stomach. I’m still operating from a place of fear, except I eat my breakfast at a much nicer table.”

The 2.0 version of “Will & Grace” joins the small, but hard to overlook, list of flat-lined shows that have been resuscitated. Others include “Arrested Development,” “Gilmore Girls” and the upcoming “Roseanne” revival on ABC. But only “Will & Grace” has a comeback story with roots in the Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton election.

I’m still operating from a place of fear, except I eat my breakfast at a much nicer table. — Max Mutchnick, the co-creator of "Will & Grace"

A few months before last year’s presidential election, Mutchnick rallied the troops — intent on keeping Trump out of the White House. His idea: have the core cast reprise their characters for a video urging people to vote. The 10-minute bit, known as #VoteHoney, featured a pro-Trump Karen making cringe-worthy jokes and a pro-Clinton Grace trying to persuade Jack, still undecided, to vote for Clinton.

“I remember reading the script to the election video and I emailed Max and said, ‘Why can’t we just do the show again?’” Mullally recalls. “He emailed right back: ‘We can.’ Of course, neither of us knew what we were talking about. It was just wishful thinking, because when you end a show, you know that it’s forever and you’ll never come back to do it again.”

But the response was quick and overwhelming, with the YouTube video notching millions of views. NBC came calling.

“The minute I saw [the video], I thought, ‘It’s the show.’ It felt like the show had come back together,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, says by phone. “The four of them were incredible. It just seemed like a no-brainer to me...[And] it seemed like the right moment to bring back a show that comments very cleverly on pop culture and politics and the world in general.”

What started as a one-off 10-episode revival season quickly evolved to a 16-episode revival season with a renewal already locked in.

Bill Reitzel / NBC Sean Hayes, left, as Jack McFarland, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker in an image from 1999. Sean Hayes, left, as Jack McFarland, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker in an image from 1999. (Bill Reitzel / NBC)

It’s a turn of events all the more unexpected considering that Mutchnick and Kohan sued NBC Studios in 2003. They alleged that the studio, which produced the show, sold the rights below fair value to its sister division, the NBC network, and cheated them out of at least $65 million in profits. The suit was ultimately settled in 2007.

“Jeff Zucker’s NBC is very different from Robert Greenblatt’s NBC,” Mutchnick says, referring to the former head of the network. “The energy in the building and in every aspect of the network, it feels very different, and it made it easy to return.”

The cast, who have ventured on to various projects to varying degrees of success since the show ended, uniformly say there was no hesitation about reviving their career-defining roles for a longer term.

"Part of the reason I wanted to come back was because I felt like I needed to laugh,” says Messing, who stumped for Clinton. “The last year has been hard on everyone in this country, and I just felt like, 'I need to laugh.' And I want to be able to make other people laugh.'

“You’re always told: You can’t go home again,” says McCormack, who juggled his return to the comedy with the Netflix Canadian time-travel drama, “Travelers.” “But we got to go home again. And the reason they say that is because it’s not going to be the same. But it was. I mean, it really was.”

Not simply in spirit, either. The revived “Will & Grace” has been one big family reunion of sorts. In addition to Mutchnick and Kohan, three other writers from the original series (Tracy Poust, Jon Kinnally and Alex Herschlag) have returned to fill out the 10-person writing staff. Midas touch director James Burrows, who helmed every episode of the comedy during its original run, has resumed his duties. There’s also a number of returning crew members — even the original audience warm-up comedian, Roger Lundblade, is back.