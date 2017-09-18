Here's what Hillary Clinton thought about Kate McKinnon's Emmy-winning 'SNL' tribute

Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton, left, and the real Clinton on "Saturday Night Live" in 2015.

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was among the memorable figures frequently spoofed by two-time Emmy Award winner Kate McKinnon on "Saturday Night Live."

During Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards, McKinnon picked up her second trophy for supporting actress in a comedy and during an emotional acceptance speech thanked the former presidential hopeful for her "grace and grit."

It was an interesting choice of words, given that Clinton's recently released memoir, "What Happened," touched upon McKinnon's take on the candidate following her loss to Donald Trump in the November election. The chapter was titled "Grit and Gratitude." ABC News' Chris Donovan tweeted a picture of the excerpt about McKinnon on Sunday night.