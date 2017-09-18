The Emmy Awards have wrapped. "Big Little Lies" was a big winner along with Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Lena Waithe made history as the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series, "Handmaid's" was the first streaming show to win drama, and Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Check out our behind-the-scenes stories, fashion breakdowns and red carpet interviews.
Here's what Hillary Clinton thought about Kate McKinnon's Emmy-winning 'SNL' tribute
|Nardine Saad
Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was among the memorable figures frequently spoofed by two-time Emmy Award winner Kate McKinnon on "Saturday Night Live."
During Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards, McKinnon picked up her second trophy for supporting actress in a comedy and during an emotional acceptance speech thanked the former presidential hopeful for her "grace and grit."
It was an interesting choice of words, given that Clinton's recently released memoir, "What Happened," touched upon McKinnon's take on the candidate following her loss to Donald Trump in the November election. The chapter was titled "Grit and Gratitude." ABC News' Chris Donovan tweeted a picture of the excerpt about McKinnon on Sunday night.
"On the Saturday after the election, I turned on 'Saturday Night Live' and watched Kate McKinnon open the show with her impression of me one more time. She sat at a grand piano and played 'Hallelujah'.... As she sang, it seemed like she was fighting back tears. Listening, so was I," Clinton wrote.
"At the end, Kate-as-Hillary turned to the camera and said, 'I'm not giving up and neither should you.'"
Watch the clip below.