If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Alexander Skarsgård wins Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series or movie
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Alexander Skarsgård of "Big Little Lies" wins the Emmy Award for supporting actor in a limited series or movie.
The other nominees were:
David Thewlis, “Fargo”
Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Stanley Tucci,”Feud: Bette and Joan”
Bill Camp, “The Night Of”
Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of”