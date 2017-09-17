Alexander Skarsgård wins Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Alexander Skarsgård of "Big Little Lies" wins the Emmy Award for supporting actor in a limited series or movie.

The other nominees were:

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Stanley Tucci,”Feud: Bette and Joan”

Bill Camp, “The Night Of”

Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of”

