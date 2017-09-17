TELEVISION
Live updates: 2017 Emmy Awards
If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.

Winners

Ann Dowd of 'The Handmaid's Tale' wins supporting actress in a drama

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Ann Dowd of  “The Handmaid’s Tale” wins the Emmy Award for supporting actress in a drama series.

The other nominees were:

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” 

