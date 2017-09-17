Blue ribbons meet red carpet as stars support ACLU

Hollywood has never shied away from politics and the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet is no exception.

Celebrities of all kinds sported blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union tonight, a move to pressure Congress to pass a clean Dream Act, to allow individuals who immigrated to the United States as children to have a clear path forward toward citizenship.

The ACLU is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization with a mission statement aiming "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States."