If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Blue ribbons meet red carpet as stars support ACLU
|Libby Hill
Hollywood has never shied away from politics and the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet is no exception.
Celebrities of all kinds sported blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union tonight, a move to pressure Congress to pass a clean Dream Act, to allow individuals who immigrated to the United States as children to have a clear path forward toward citizenship.
The ACLU is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization with a mission statement aiming "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States."