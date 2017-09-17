If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Bruce Miller of 'The Handmaid's Tale' wins Emmy for writing for a drama series
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Bruce Miller of "The Handmaid’s Tale” wins the Emmy Award for writing for a drama series.
The other nominees were:
Joe Weisberg & Joel Fields, "The Americans”
Gordon Smith, "Better Call Saul”
Peter Morgan, "The Crown”
The Duffer Brothers, "Stranger Things”
Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan, "Westworld”