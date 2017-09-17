If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Charlie Brooker of 'Black Mirror: San Junipero' wins Emmy for writing for a limited series movie or dramatic special
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Charlie Brooker of "Black Mirror: San Junipero” wins the Emmy Award for writing for a limited series movie or dramatic special.
The other nominees were:
David E. Kelley, "Big Little Lies”
Noah Hawley, "Fargo”
Ryan Murphy, "Feud: Bette and Joan”
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy, "Feud: Bette and Joan”
Richard Price & Steven Zaillian, "The Night Of”