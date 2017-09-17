If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Jean-Marc Vallée of 'Big Little Lies' wins Emmy for directing a limited series, movie or dramatic special
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Jean-Marc Vallée of “Big Little Lies” wins the Emmy Award for directing a limited series, movie or dramatic special.
The other nominees were:
Noah Hawley, “Fargo”
Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette & Joan”
Ron Howard, “Genius”
James Marsh, “The Night Of”
Steve Zaillian, “The Night Of”