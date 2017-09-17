If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus wins Emmy for lead actress in a comedy
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Julia Louis-Dreyfus of “Veep” wins the Emmy Award for lead actress in a comedy.
The other nominees were:
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”