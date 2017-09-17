If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Who is Hollywood pulling for? Stars make their Emmy predictions at nominees party
|Ellen Olivier
A long list of Hollywood A-listers hightailed it over to Gracias Madre in West Hollywood to bestow kisses and well wishes on Emmy contenders during the Variety and Women in Film party honoring this year’s nominees.
Those who turned up for this festive annual cocktail bash included Claire Foy and Matt Smith of “The Crown,” Viola Davis and Cicely Tyson of “How to Get Away with Murder,” Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathé of “This Is Us,” Judith Light and Kathryn Hahn of “Transparent,” Angela Sarafyan and Leonardo Nam of “Westworld,” Tracee Ellis Ross of “black-ish,” Felicity Huffman of “American Crime,” Alexander Skarsgård of “Big Little Lies,” Sarah Hyland of “Modern Family” and Yvonne Strahovski of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
And despite all the star power blazing inside this vegan-friendly Mexican restaurant, all eyes turned to Dolly Parton the second the country superstar stepped onto the patio.
A steady stream of admirers stopped by Parton’s banquette to extend congratulations for her Emmy-nominated holiday special, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.”
The bash, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, offered an abundance for anyone with a sweet tooth: a buffet of chocolates, gummy bears and other sweet treats next to an ice cream bar from event presenter Halo Top Creamery replete with red velvet, peanut butter cup and birthday cake flavors.
Here’s what a few stars had to say about hopes and predictions for the 69th Primetime Emmys:
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
“A win is always nice, but [the awards show] is just a really fun situation overall — whether you take home a statue or not,” said Ellis Ross, who’s nominated for lead actress in a comedy series. “Who do you root for? I’m in a category of such heavy hitters that I can’t even believe I’m in there with those women.”
LEA MICHELE
“It’s so hard to predict, but I loved ‘Big Little Lies.’ I loved ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’” said Lea Michele, who is now gearing up for her new show, “The Mayor.” “I’m super-excited this year because I’m presenting – and I’m presenting with Kumail Nanjiani of ‘The Big Sick’ and ‘Silicon Valley.’”
ABIGAIL SPENCER
“Elisabeth Moss deserves all the awards — and not just for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” said Abigail Spencer of “Timeless.” “She has such a deep body of work, and everything she does is so pointed.”