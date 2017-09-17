Who is Hollywood pulling for? Stars make their Emmy predictions at nominees party

Emmy contender Tracee Ellis Ross is one of the stars at the annual nominees party who shared her thoughts on how Sunday's awards will turn out.

A long list of Hollywood A-listers hightailed it over to Gracias Madre in West Hollywood to bestow kisses and well wishes on Emmy contenders during the Variety and Women in Film party honoring this year’s nominees.

Those who turned up for this festive annual cocktail bash included Claire Foy and Matt Smith of “The Crown,” Viola Davis and Cicely Tyson of “How to Get Away with Murder,” Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathé of “This Is Us,” Judith Light and Kathryn Hahn of “Transparent,” Angela Sarafyan and Leonardo Nam of “Westworld,” Tracee Ellis Ross of “black-ish,” Felicity Huffman of “American Crime,” Alexander Skarsgård of “Big Little Lies,” Sarah Hyland of “Modern Family” and Yvonne Strahovski of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

And despite all the star power blazing inside this vegan-friendly Mexican restaurant, all eyes turned to Dolly Parton the second the country superstar stepped onto the patio.