If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
On Emmys red carpet GLAAD president urges more inclusion, excited for return of 'Will & Grace'
|Tre'vell Anderson
For Sarah Kate Ellis, LGBTQ representation on television is very important. After all, she's the president of GLAAD.
Ahead of the Emmys, where shows featuring LGBTQ characters include "Transparent" and "Master of None" are nominated, she highlighted a show she's looking forward to.
"I'm really excited about 'Will & Grace' coming back," she said, noting the rebooted NBC comedy has mentioned its interest in more diverse storylines and casting.
But while such an increase in nuanced representation is great, the real goal should be full-on inclusion.
"My dream is that it's integrated into all shows (not just LGBTQ-centered ones)," she said. "We need TV and film right now especially."