On Emmys red carpet GLAAD president urges more inclusion, excited for return of 'Will & Grace'

Megan Mullally, from left, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing will reprise their roles from the hit sitcom "Will & Grace."

For Sarah Kate Ellis, LGBTQ representation on television is very important. After all, she's the president of GLAAD.

Ahead of the Emmys, where shows featuring LGBTQ characters include "Transparent" and "Master of None" are nominated, she highlighted a show she's looking forward to.

"I'm really excited about 'Will & Grace' coming back," she said, noting the rebooted NBC comedy has mentioned its interest in more diverse storylines and casting.

But while such an increase in nuanced representation is great, the real goal should be full-on inclusion.

"My dream is that it's integrated into all shows (not just LGBTQ-centered ones)," she said. "We need TV and film right now especially."