Jackie Hoffman had the best reaction when she lost the Emmy to Laura Dern (#soreloser)

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

If there's one thing new Hollywood could learn from old Hollywood, it's the value of a celebrity feud. Luckily, actress Jackie Hoffman is bringing vendettas back to the forefront – even in jest. Hoffman, who portrayed Mamacita on FX's "Feud: Bette and Joan," which detailed the complicated rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, looked to start a competition of her own after losing the Emmy for supporting actress in a limited series or movie to Laura Dern.

Hoffman delivered an outsized reaction to the announcement of the winner Sunday night, yelling "damn it!" and hitting the seat in front of her in what appeared to be a delicious moment of reality among the facade of smiles and polite clapping. She then turned to Twitter to share some salacious rumors she had heard about six-time nominee Dern, including tales of exploitation and art looting.