The Emmy Awards have wrapped. "Big Little Lies" was a big winner along with Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Lena Waithe made history as the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series, "Handmaid's" was the first streaming show to win drama, and Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Check out our behind-the-scenes stories, fashion breakdowns and red carpet interviews.
Jackie Hoffman had the best reaction when she lost the Emmy to Laura Dern (#soreloser)
|Libby Hill
If there's one thing new Hollywood could learn from old Hollywood, it's the value of a celebrity feud. Luckily, actress Jackie Hoffman is bringing vendettas back to the forefront – even in jest.
Hoffman, who portrayed Mamacita on FX's "Feud: Bette and Joan," which detailed the complicated rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, looked to start a competition of her own after losing the Emmy for supporting actress in a limited series or movie to Laura Dern.
Hoffman delivered an outsized reaction to the announcement of the winner Sunday night, yelling "damn it!" and hitting the seat in front of her in what appeared to be a delicious moment of reality among the facade of smiles and polite clapping.
She then turned to Twitter to share some salacious rumors she had heard about six-time nominee Dern, including tales of exploitation and art looting.
Hoffman's outlandish tweets harkened to the catty backstabbing depicted in "Feud," where Crawford and Davis actively worked to undermine the other's chance at an Oscar for "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"
Still, Hoffman didn't let the ruse go on too long, tweeting later in the ceremony, "I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?"