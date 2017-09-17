Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her Emmy wins: 'I think the world would be a better place if more women were in charge'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was all smiles backstage with her Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series.

Sunday was a good night for HBO’s “Veep.” The political satire and two-time Emmy-winning comedy series about the first female POTUS not only received 17 Emmy nominations, but took home one of the evening’s top prizes, the Emmy for best comedy series.

With a mix of cast and show creatives behind them, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won the Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series, and executive producer David Mandel addressed the crowd.

“In our show, when Selina does something horrible or lies, she gets caught and actually pays a price for it,” Mandel said right off the bat, alluding, with a verbal wink, to President Trump.

On whether the evening’s many wins for women indicate a permanent shift in Hollywood, Louis-Dreyfus jumped in.

“God, I hope so," she said. "Let’s hope this is the beginning of something even better in our country -- and in the world -- because I think the world would be a better place if more women were in charge."

Then she turned to Mandel: “Right, David?!”

"You ARE in charge,” Mandel said to her. “You’re my boss!"