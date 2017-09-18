Kate McKinnon steps out with girlfriend Jackie Abbott at the Emmys

"Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon stepped out with her girlfriend on Sunday when she picked up her second trophy for supporting actress in a comedy series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The "Rough Night" and "Office Christmas Party" actress, who memorably played presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on the long-running NBC sketch comedy, was accompanied by Jackie Abbott, whom McKinnon hugged when Gina Rodriguez and Shemar Moore announced that she had won.

It was McKinnon's first public appearance with Abbott, a New York-based actress, photographer and artist, according to People. The comedic actress was last spotted out with Abbott in April 2016 backstage at a performance of Broadway's "Fun/Home," People said.

"Being part of this season of 'Saturday Night Live' was the most meaningful thing that I will ever do. So I should probably stop now," the emotional McKinnon said during her acceptance speech.

ALSO

Riding high on Trump, 'SNL' wins big at the Emmys

The complete list of 2017 Emmy winners and nominees

This year's Emmys didn't even pretend not to be political