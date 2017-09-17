If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Kate McKinnon wins Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Kate McKinnon of “Saturday Night Live” wins her second consecutive Emmy Award for supporting actress in a comedy series.
The other nominees were:
Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”
Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”
Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”
Judith Light, “Transparent”
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”