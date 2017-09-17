Laura Dern wins Emmy for supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Laura Dern of “Big Little Lies” wins the Emmy Award for supporting actress in a limited series or movie.

The other nominees were:

Regina King, “American Crime”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

