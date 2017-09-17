If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
Lena Waithe is the first black woman to win the Emmy for writing in a comedy series
Tracy Brown
“Master of None’s” Lena Waithe made history at the 69th Emmy Awards on Sunday, becoming the first black woman ever to win in the category of writing for a comedy series.
Waithe, who plays Denise in the Netflix series, co-wrote the “Thanksgiving” episode with “Master of None” co-creator Aziz Ansari. Her nomination also marked the first time a black woman was nominated for a comedy writing Emmy.
In fact, the only other woman of color ever nominated in the category is Mindy Kaling. Kaling was nominated in 2010 along with co-writer Greg Daniels for their work on “The Office” episode “Niagara” (and the award that year went to the writers of the “Modern Family” pilot).
The Emmy-winning “Thanksgiving” episode follows Denise as she discovers her sexuality and comes out to her friends and family over the course of five Thanksgivings spanning 22 years. While Waithe was hesitant about telling a “coming-out story” in 2017, Ansari and Alan Yang convinced her it was a story best told by her.
“It’s very black. It’s very female. It’s really gay,” said Waithe of the story at a GLAAD panel in August. “[And] the cool thing about that is so many people loved it.”
"When a straight, white guy is, like, ‘ 'Thanksgiving' was my favorite episode,’ that’s when art is doing its job, when he can look at my character and go, ‘I can see myself in her,’" said Waithe.