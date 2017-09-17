'Insecure's Issa Rae tells us the last show that moved her: 'BoJack Horseman'

Issa Rae from "Insecure," who was snubbed for a nomination this year, talked to The Times on the Emmys red carpet Sunday afternoon.

Q: Last show that prompted an emotional response from you?

A: Watching "BoJack Horseman," and it’s supposed to be a cartoon, but it draws you in. It’s dark and so good.

Q: Best advice?

A: Boss up. Stop being soft.

Q: Best female character on TV?

A: Elaine from "Seinfeld." Tie between her and Selina Meyer from "Veep."

Q: What shows does your character watch?

A: She watches "Love & Hip Hop," "Real Housewives of Atlanta," "Arrested Development," trashy shows.