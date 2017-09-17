If we're living in an era of Peak TV, then tonight's Emmy Awards show promises to be a trip to the summit. With a nominations list packed with talent, including for "Big Little Lies," "Feud" and "The Handmaid's Tale," we're predicting that it could be a banner year for stories about women. The gold has already started rolling in thanks to last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which awarded Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary "The 13th" four trophies.
'Insecure's Issa Rae tells us the last show that moved her: 'BoJack Horseman'
|Yvonne Villarreal
Issa Rae from "Insecure," who was snubbed for a nomination this year, talked to The Times on the Emmys red carpet Sunday afternoon.
Q: Last show that prompted an emotional response from you?
A: Watching "BoJack Horseman," and it’s supposed to be a cartoon, but it draws you in. It’s dark and so good.
Q: Best advice?
A: Boss up. Stop being soft.
Q: Best female character on TV?
A: Elaine from "Seinfeld." Tie between her and Selina Meyer from "Veep."
Q: What shows does your character watch?
A: She watches "Love & Hip Hop," "Real Housewives of Atlanta," "Arrested Development," trashy shows.